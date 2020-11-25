FULTON - UPDATE Nov. 25, 2:15 p.m.: Fulton Mayor Lowe Cannell has signed the mask ordinance. The ordinance will go into effect Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The Fulton City Council voted 6-2 on Tuesday to approve an emergency mask ordinance set to go into place Dec. 1. The mayor still needs to sign the ordinance.
The emergency mask ordinance requires masks and physical distancing. Mayor Lowe Cannell said prior to the meeting that he saw a mix in public opinion on whether or not masks should be required in Fulton.
"I do think the mask ordinances have shown that they help," Cannell said. "They are a little problematic as well with enforcement. There are plus and minuses on both sides."
When the meeting started, Fulton City Council was not set to vote on the ordinance. The council voted 5-3 early in the meeting to amend the agenda and turn the proposed ordinance into an emergency ordinance.
Ward 2 Councilwoman Mary Rehklau moved to change the ordinance into an emergency ordinance during the meeting. Prior to the meeting, Rehklau said she was planning on voting in favor of the mask mandate, specifically because of concern with public health.
"The governor has not mandated and the President hasn't," Rehklau said. "It's time that we take care of our own, our city, our country and move forward."
Fulton has a population of about 12,600 people that would be affected by the proposed emergency mask ordinance.
I’m here at Fulton City Hall where in just a few minutes, city council will read the mask ordinance for the first time. The mayor says council could pass the ordinance tonight if they change the agenda and declare it an emergency ordinance. I’ll provide the latest. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/dFRaj6L5V5— Avery Everett (@AveryEverettTV) November 25, 2020
City council just voted 5-3 to amend the agenda to turn the mask ordinance into an emergency ordinance. This is not a vote to pass the ordinance yet. @KOMUnews— Avery Everett (@AveryEverettTV) November 25, 2020