OSAGE BEACH- UPDATE: Lake Regional's mass vaccination event will be postponed to March 7 due to inclement weather.
All those who have an appointment will be called and offered a new appointment on March 7 or an earlier date.
The second-dose clinic is also postponed to April 11.
Lake Regional Health System, in conjunction with multiple agencies, will host a mass vaccination clinic on Sunday, Feb. 14 for those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B - Tiers 1 & 2.
Approximately 2,400 residents are expected to receive their first dose of the vaccine.
All the appointment slots are already filled for the event, which will take place at the School of the Osage. Representatives have begun contacting individuals to schedule appointments
Appointments were given to those who joined waiting lists at Lake Regional Health System and area health departments in January. The list currently has over 16,000 people. Click here to fill out your information.
“We are excited to announce this event, but we want to be clear there are far more people already signed up on our waiting list than this single event can serve,” Dane Henry, CEO of Lake Regional Health System, said. “That’s important for people to understand because it means there’s no way to call and get signed up for this event now. We will draw exclusively from names already on our waiting lists.”
The event will be held indoors, unlike previous National Guard vaccination events. The event is planned for Region F, as one of the nine mass vaccination sites held across the state.
The following are collaborating to host the event:
- Camden County EMA and Community Emergency Response Team
- Camden County Health Department
- Central Ozarks Medical Center
- Lake Ozark Fire Department
- Lake Regional Health System
- Mid-County Fire Protection District
- Miller County Ambulance
- Miller County Health Department
- Miller County EMA
- Miller County Sheriff’s Department
- Missouri National Guard
- Missouri State Highway Patrol
- Morgan County Health Department
- Osage Beach Police Department
- Osage Beach Fire Department
- School of the Osage
Participants should not arrive more than 15 minutes before their scheduled time. They will be verified as they enter the lot and only those with appointments will be able to park. Photo ID will be required.
Individuals will return on March 7 to receive their second dose.
For more information, visit mostopscovid.com.