COLUMBIA- Due to illness-related staffing issues, Ridgeway Elementary School will move to online learning beginning Tuesday, Nov. 3 until Thursday, Nov. 12.
Students will receive virtual learning on November 5, 6, 9, and 10. November 11 will have the same format as typical Wednesdays.
The most recent CPS COVID-19 staff data from Oct. 30 lists 91 staff members as currently on leave due to exposure, a positive test result or following federal law allowing staff members time off to care for children when daycares or schools are closed.
On Nov. 1, the CPS 14-day rate per 10,000 people was 46.8.
Nov. 3 and 4 are listed as teacher work days in the school calendar, and students would already not have been attending in-person school on these days.
If students need to access to meals during virtual learning, they can access the district's Grab and Go meal option.
Columbia Independent School also reported Monday that the middle school would be quarantining beginning Nov. 2.
This announcement follows a fourth positive case affecting a third middle school cohort.
According to Head of School Jeff Walkington, the middle school will conduct virtual learning for two weeks.
Lower and Upper School students will continue in-person learning.