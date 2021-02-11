MISSOURI - After many experienced troubles with Walmart's COVID-19 vaccine online sign-up, Walmart has released a statement regarding the issues:
"The Walmart scheduling system is currently experiencing technical difficulties following a surge of appointments. Our team is currently working to resolve the matter and is beginning to bring it back online. We do not anticipate this will have an impact on our vaccine start date of Feb. 12."
KOMU 8 representatives worked through the sign-up process Thursday around 11 a.m. and were able to get through to choose an appointment.
There are limited appointments available here.
MISSOURI- Eighty-one Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacy locations in Missouri are expected to begin vaccinations on Friday.
Twenty-one HealthMart independent pharmacies will also receive doses and begin vaccinations in the future.
Following the recent launch of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services learned that 102 retail pharmacies were selected by federal partners.
According to a press release from DHSS, the program will expand to include all 40,000+ pharmacies across the nation, once vaccine availability increases.
Participating Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies locations in mid-Missouri include:
- Boonville Walmart (2150 Main Street)
- Columbia Walmarts (Broadway, Conley and Grindstone Parkway)
- Sam's Club Pharmacy (Conley)
- Eldon Walmart (1802 South Business 54)
- Jefferson City Walmart (724 Stadium West Blvd)
- Macon Walmart (705 East Briggs Drive)
- Mexico Walmart (4820 South Clark Street)
- Moberly Walmart (1301 East Highway 24)
- Rolla Walmart (500 South Bishop Avenue)
- Sedalia Walmart (3201 West Broadway Blvd)
- Versailles Walmart (1003 West Newton Street)
- Warsaw Walmart (103 West Polk Street)
Locations were chosen based on population density, customer demographics, infection rates and availability of local healthcare resources, among other factors, a press release said.
“In conversations with the White House and our federal partners, these pharmacies were selected by them in the designated areas because of their accessibility for many Missouri communities and the trust pharmacies have built with their patients,” Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri DHSS said in a press release.
On Monday, KOMU 8 spoke with Ron Fitzwater, CEO of the Missouri Pharmacy Association. Fitzwater said select Walmart locations are expected to receive shipments on Wednesday.
The 102 retail pharmacies are expected to receive a total of more than 18,000 doses per week.
Those eligible in the state's current tiers, Phase 1A and Phase 1B-Tier 1 & 2, can schedule vaccine appointments via the Walmart and Sam's Clubs websites, once appointments are available.
For a full list at the Walmart and Sam's Clubs locations, click here.