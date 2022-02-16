US government plans to make high-quality masks available for kids, White House adviser says

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches, sleet accumulations around one half of an inch, and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Audrain MO, Boone MO and Pike MO Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Travel will become dangerous once the freezing rain begins. Travel is strongly discouraged unless it is an emergency. Avoid any downed power lines and be ready in case of a loss of power. Untreated roads and bridges, sidewalks, and parking lots will be treacherous. It only takes a small amount of sleet to make roads, bridges, sidewalks and parking lots icy and dangerous. Plan for a slow trip and use caution when approaching turns, bridges and overpasses. Remain alert for rapid changes in road conditions. &&