COLUMBIA - The Boone County Health Department hosted one of several upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics Wednesday. This event was at Mari's convenience store in north Columbia.
The event was meant to distribute vaccines to those who struggle with access due to travel. The clinic distributed the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Jennifer Spitulnik, a COVID Public Health Educator at the event, said this was a location where vaccines are needed.
"What we're trying to do is go where people are," Spitulnik said. "There are people here, and that's particularly true for people who don't necessarily have ready access to transportation and other things they might need to go to a clinic."
Mari's is a store that often gets a lot of foot traffic, particularly at the beginning of the month. Mari's often has a lot of people come in at the start of each month to cash their pay day loans.
The owner of Mari's, Rafiqul Khan, tried to incentivize people to come out to the event.
"We're trying to get more people to take the vaccine because it's very important," Khan said. "Lot's of people don't want to get the vaccine, I don't know why."
Khan had a set goal in mind for the clinic. He offered a free two liter of soda to those who got the vaccine.
"Our target is 50 or more," Khan said. "I'm hoping we'll be able to reach our goal."
One of the people who got the vaccine and a 2 liter of Dr. Pepper was Ronald Ware.
"I got the vaccine because I've been locked down all year long," Ware said. "I wanted to make it safer for myself as well as not be a problem to somebody else."
The health department has more clinics in the community planned for the rest of the week. On June 3 and 4, events will be held at their clinic at 1005 West Worley Street.