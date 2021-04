COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public School District will have five events for students who are 16 years or older to get vaccinated.

According to the CPS website, students need a permission slip signed by a guardian.

The five events are:

Battle High School - May 4, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. second dose - May 25, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Rock Bridge High School - May 5, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. second dose - May 26, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Douglass High School - May 6, 10 a.m. second dose - May 27, 10 a.m.

CORE - May 6, 9 a.m. second dose - May 27, 9 a.m.

Hickman High School - May 7, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. second dose - May 28, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.