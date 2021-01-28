SEDALIA — The Randolph County Health Department and the Pettis County Health Center will both host vaccination clinics this weekend for those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B-Tier 1 & 2. Both clinics require pre-registration.

The Randolph County vaccine drive-thru will be held Friday, Jan. 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Riley Pavilion in Rothwell Park, in Moberly. 

The health department advises to enter the park from Holman Road and exit at the entrance at Highway 24. 

The Randolph County drive-thru requires pre-registration and you must fall in Phase 1A or Phase 1B-Tier 1 & 2. 

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

The Missouri National Guard, the Bothwell Regional Health Center and the Pettis County Health Center are partnering to hold a community mass vaccination clinic Jan. 28 through Jan. 30.

The clinic is located at the MO-Ag Theatre in the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia. 

About 2,200 people are expected to be vaccinated at the event.

The Bothwell Regional Health Center released a pre-registration form for those eligible. You must fill out the top portion and submit it via email (pettisvaccine@gmail.com), fax at 660-827-1141 or in-person at the clinic.

No walk-in appointments will be allowed.

Once the total number of available vaccine doses is known by the BRHC, pre-registered patients will receive a call to schedule their vaccination appointment.

The number of appointments allowed will be decided by the number of doses available. 

Missouri State Fairgrounds mass vaccination site map

A map of the COVID-19 mass vaccination site at the Missouri State Fairgrounds provided by Bothwell Regional Health Center

Individuals who are apart of Phase 1B-Tier 3 of the vaccine rollout plan can begin to fill out the pre-registration form, however those individuals will not vaccinate until the state moves into Tier 3.

Patients are asked to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment time.

Governor Parson tweeted Thursday afternoon and said the state will host a total of nine vaccination sites this weekend.

