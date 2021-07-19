COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Health Department kicks off its vaccine ambassador program this week in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Volunteers will be going door-to-door to educate people about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Ambassador Bill Moyes has already gone out twice as part of a trial run for the vaccine. He said the ambassadors try to address concerns or questions people may have about the vaccine. The response he has seen has been mixed.
"We found the majority of people had already been vaccinated and were still very appreciative of the fact that the clinic was being held," he said. "The second neighborhood we went to, it was almost just an exact flip. Probably less than half the people had been vaccinated and there were actually a fairly significant number of people that indicated that they either were reluctant in doing so or just said no thanks, I don't think I'm going to."
Moyes said the biggest thing is just making people aware the vaccine clinics are happening in their neighborhood.
"We'll answer their questions if they have questions and let them know about the availability of the clinic that's upcoming in their neighborhood," he said. "It's totally a personal decision and we respect that."
The Columbia/Boone County Health Department will provide more information about how to volunteer to be an ambassador later this week.