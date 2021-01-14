COLUMBIA - As the first group of people to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine get their second doses, plans for the next group of people to get the vaccine are starting to come together.
Based on Missouri's COVID-19 vaccination website, the first group of people who received the vaccine included long-term care facility residents as staff, along with health care workers who may have direct or indirect exposure to the virus.
Based on the state's website, the next group expected to get the vaccine would include the following individuals:
- High risk individuals ages 18-64
- Those age 65 and older
- First responders
- Essential workers
Dr. Robin Blount, the Chief Medical Officer at Boone Hospital, says this next group will cause a lot more people to qualify for the vaccine.
"It's going to be a big ramp up," Dr. Blount said."It's going to have to be a collaborative plan with state guidance and health department guidance."
Dr. Blount says she's attending a meeting on Thursday that will help clarify the priority distribution for essential workers and first responders, so there is an orderly distribution of the vaccine.
"It's going to be a major undertaking, and we don't want to see lines of people standing in the cold for 12 hours trying to get a vaccine," she said. "We're going to have to figure out a way to do it indoors, orderly, probably in groupings with invitations."
Registered nurse Corlin Clark works at Boone Hospital Center. She received both her doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and says she is excited for essential workers to have the opportunity to get the vaccine as well.
"They're going really into the zones of the hot beds of COVID-19," Clark said. "I'm very excited for them to get it so that they can continue to be protected."
Governor Mike Parson tweeted a thread Wednesday, saying more updates on the next group to get the vaccine will be available "this week."
As of this morning, Missouri has administered more than 175,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) January 13, 2021
Once details of the next distribution phase becomes available, it will be outlined on the state's COVID-19 vaccination website.