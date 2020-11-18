COLUMBIA - Since there will be no mandate for the COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri, health officials are concerned whether or not people will still get it.
A Pew Research poll showed 51% of people in the survey would 'definitely' or 'probably would' get the vaccine. This poll was taken in September, before two vaccines showed promising effectiveness of above 90%.
"We've done the best we can to protect the community," Boone County Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Director Scott Clardy said. "We'll do that same thing with the vaccine. We'll be as transparent and open and honest as we can be with its effectiveness, its safety, and how and when it's going to be distributed."
The Pfizer vaccine is set to come to Missouri in December. The first group to receive the vaccine will be healthcare workers and staff who risk direct or indirect exposure to COVID-19 and can't work from home.
“Most of the healthcare providers have the ability to vaccinate within their own systems and that kind of stuff,” Clardy said.
Once those required and priority groups receive the vaccine, that leaves the general public, which the state hopes can receive the vaccine starting in April 2021.
Clardy said the health department will host mass vaccination clinics. The health department wants to assure the community they've been through this before with the H1N1 vaccine.
The Columbia health department will also have a central location where people will come and get the vaccine. Workers will screen people for any kind of problems and confirm they fall into a priority group.
"It's really hard to have a vaccine clinic and have to tell people, 'I'm sorry, we can't vaccinate you right now, because you're not a healthcare worker, because you don't fall into a priority group,'" Clardy said.
While people are waiting to get their vaccine, health officials suggest researching to help guide people in making a decision.
"They get their information from reputable scientific organizations, and that they listen to good science and not listen to bad science," Clardy said. "That they go to reputable websites to get their information about the vaccine."
MU Health Care Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Christelle Illboudo highlighted exactly what the process looks like for deeming the vaccine safe and effective.
"They look at all of the studies that the pharmaceutical companies come up with, they look at the approval that they've gotten from the FDA, and then they look at cost versus benefit," Dr. Illboudo said.
Dr. Illboudo is happy about the results of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. She said these numbers are a step in the right direction.
"If the vaccine is this good, maybe we don't need to immunize as many people to get the same result of protecting the majority of the population," Dr. Illboudo said. "This is very hopeful news.”
Health officials said their goal is to be transparent with the community, so the community feels they can make an accurate decision.
"Once we know more about [the vaccine] and how safe it is and how effective it is, we're going to do everything we can to reach as many people as possible with that information," Clardy said. "We'll use social media, probably some Facebook Live type events, we'll do everything we can."
Dr. Illboudo wants to remind everyone what the vaccine is meant to do.
“The goal may not necessarily be that I am never infected," Dr. Illboudo said. "The goal could be, 'yes, I am protected so that if my body sees the virus, the next time, you will know what to do, so I may not get as sick.'”
State Health Director Dr. Randall Williams encourages those to practice good public health for the next several months. He said good public health means wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer, and social distancing. He also suggests getting your flu shot.
Click here for more information on Missouri's vaccine distribution plan.