COLUMBIA — Some Columbia Public Schools employees will be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as part of Phase 1A of distribution.
216 of the nearly 3,000 school district employees are considered eligible to receive the vaccine because they are nurses or because they work directly with medically fragile children receiving in-person special education services.
The eligible employees have been notified, and Boone Hospital Center will be administering the vaccines.
The timeline for when the rest of the CPS staff will receive the vaccine has not yet been determined by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Students who have opted into in-person learning are scheduled to return to the classroom on Jan. 19 four days a week.
However, further discussion on the return to in-person learning will take place during Monday night’s CPS board meeting. The vaccine distribution plan will also be addressed.