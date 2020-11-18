COLUMBIA - The COVID-19 vaccine will most likely be released this December in Missouri, but it's only going to be for those included in Phase One of the state's vaccination plan.
The first group to be offered the vaccine will be healthcare workers and staff who risk direct or indirect exposure to COVID-19 and can't work from home.
Those who have a higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness, including those over the age of 65 and essential workers who are needed to keep running the essential functions of society, will also be included in Phase One. Essential workers include emergency and law enforcement, food packaging and distribution workers, teachers and staff, childcare providers, etc.
“We are the frontline to take care of the vast, the vast population that is also at risk of getting this," Boone Hospital Center’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Robin Blount said. "And our risk of coming in contact with COVID is much, much higher.”
Since the pandemic began, healthcare workers and first responders have risked their health for the sake of others. Some Missouri healthcare workers have died of COVID-19. Phase One of the state's vaccine plan is supposed to relieve stressed healthcare resources.
“They're essential people, people that, you know, we need to be to remain healthy and stay strong, and be able to provide the care when it's needed," Dr. Blount said.
The state’s health department said there will most likely be a limited vaccine availability, so high risk populations will be the primary focus when the vaccine is first released.
“Wonderful that they're taking a more interest in way older people. We are valuable people, we offer a lot" Solstice Senior Living resident Mary Beth Vaughn said. "And to think that they're giving it, offering it to us first, I think is just wonderful thing.”
According to the state's vaccine plan, adults over 65 years old make up 80% of COVID-19 deaths. They have the highest cumulative rate of COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
“Our resistance is much lower than the younger person," Vaughn said. "We require more attention.”
There will be no statewide mandate to take the vaccine. Neither Boone Hospital or Solstice Senior Living will require it.
“They're just some people that would want to wait and see, you know, how the vaccine goes, once it's in broad use," Dr. Blount said. "I do believe that many frontline workers and healthcare workers will want to get the vaccine.”
The state health department said the general population will most likely receive the vaccine in April or May of 2021. Even though the vaccine is on its way, Dr. Blount said she doesn’t want people to rely only on the vaccine.
“We need to wear our masks. We absolutely need to avoid big crowds, wash hands, take care of ourselves. If you're taking care of yourself, you're also taking care of me and everyone around you. It's just the right thing to do," Dr. Blount said.