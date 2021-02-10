COLUMBIA - There are a number of different ways to sign up to get a COVID-19 vaccine, many of which have caused confusion among Missourians.
There is now a sign up link on the state’s website, which is meant to help people connect to vaccine sites in their area.
In addition, there are a number of different ways to sign up locally. Many counties have their own sign up sheets, which are open to anyone who lives in Missouri.
On top of the local and statewide lists, people looking to get vaccinated at Walmart and Sam’s Club locations must sign up for their specific list.
In a Facebook post, Columbia resident Dusty Vines-Mudd said he was frustrated with the lack of a centralized process.
"It's just a mess so many different sites. You get information Walmart is going to start vaccinations now their website doesn't even work. It's a cluster nobody knows what the right and left hand are doing," he said.
Adam Crumbliss, Director the Missouri DHSS - Division of Community and Public Health, acknowledged the issue of centralization during a media briefing Wednesday afternoon. He said the state set up the statewide link to help people get signed up locally.
“You have numerous different waiting list formats and places you can call in communities. One of the things we did was we stood up that vaccine navigator with the purpose of helping Missourians connect to vaccines in their area,” Crumbliss said.
Although the list runs through the state’s website, Crumbliss said it has restrictions.
“One of the limitations we have in that system is that you can only sign up to get notifications of events within your region,” he said.
During the DHSS media availability session, questions were required to be submitted ahead of time, so it is still unclear as to what region list the state sign up will place you on.
While the statewide list will only sign residents up for events in their area, Missourians are eligible to get vaccinated at any site statewide.