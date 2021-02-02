COLUMBIA- The manufacturing and rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine has been a struggle for much of the country. Missouri is no exception to that. Boone County continues to work through incredibly high demand with a limited supply of doses.
MU Health Care Chief Nursing Officer Mary Beck spoke Monday on the challenges.
"There is only so much vaccine allocated to the state on a weekly basis from the federal government," Beck said.
On Feb. 1, the state announced new details with vaccine distribution. Missouri receives approximately 76,000 doses every week from the federal government. The state has changed where those doses will go.
53% will go to selected hospitals, 23% to regional vaccination, and 24% to qualified health centers, community providers, and local public health.
Missouri worked through early distribution challenges with expansion of vaccination sites across the state. Supply shortage, though, remains the root of the problem. MU Health Care is set up to vaccinate more people than they receive doses for.
"It has varied, how many vaccine doses we've gotten. We believe we can do many thousands, more than the 4,000 doses we are getting this week," Beck said.
Because of supply uncertainty, MU Health Care does not yet know how many vaccine doses are coming next month.
"The state will find out later this month how much vaccine they'll get in March," Beck said.
Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services Community Relations Specialist Sara Humm said the supply they've received is much less than what they were expecting.
"We were planning on opening an additional [vaccination] site," Humm said. "Now we think we don't need that. The amount of vaccine that we are getting is so much lower. We didn't get the supply we thought we would get."