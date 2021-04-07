SALISBURY - Chariton County hosted its second-dose COVID-19 vaccination event despite the inclement weather that hit mid-Missouri most of the day.
Many rural towns like Salisbury have ended up with an excess of COVID-19 vaccine doses. People who drove multiple hours for their first dose have opted to take their second dosage at locations closer to home.
And while the event in Salisbury this afternoon was better than some others, it drew 78% the second time around compared with 95% for the first dose. Out of the available 1,100 doses, Salisbury gave out about 860 of them.
“It was really good, especially with the weather that came in,” said Chariton County Health Administrator Carrie Scheid. “We had over 860 participants today, so we thought it went really well.”
Like the first vaccination event, Salisbury had people coming in from all over the state, most of them from St. Louis and Kansas City.
As for the roughly 240 doses that went unused, they plan to move most of them.
“We're going to move some of the extra doses,” said Scheid. “And from there, you know, we shouldn't have a whole lot of Pfizer vaccine leftover.”
Rural towns in Missouri have had a problem with leftover vaccinations. An Audrain County event in January fell 900 people short of available vaccines for a first dose.
To stop this excess dosage in rural towns, health officials say to get your second dosage where you got your first.