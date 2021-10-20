COLUMBIA - 3M will require employees to be vaccinated, according to an email sent to employees on Tuesday.
Employees were notified by Senior Vice President Denise Rutherford on Tuesday regarding the vaccination mandate. Mid-Missouri employees were also notified by the plant leaders of this decision, according to a statement given to KOMU 8.
According to the federal mandate by President Joe Biden, federal contractors and companies with more than 100 employees are required to make all employees are vaccinated or are tested weekly.
Those who work at all 3M office locations, as well as plants and distribution sites where federal work is done, are required to be vaccinated.
Employees working remotely will be required to be vaccinated if they are working on a federal contract.
3M will require employees to be vaccinated unless they receive a medical or religious exemption by Dec. 8.
"3M is a federal contractor and has more than 100 employees. That means we are obligated to follow both US federal mandates for COVID-19 vaccination," Rutherford said in the email.
Rutherford also said employee feedback was factored into the decision making.
"We understand vaccination is a sensitive topic. We heard from many of you both in favor and those who oppose the federal mandate," Rutherford said, "Your voices have been heard, your feedback has been shared with the government and has helped inform our decision making."
Those who haven't yet submit proof of vaccination will receive emails on how to submit vaccine cards during the week of Oct. 25.
Employees who refuse to get the vaccine by Dec. 8 will be reviewed for termination, according to the email.
KOMU 8 reached out to 3M for clarification of the termination process. 3M wouldn't clarify more, only saying that employees who refuse to receive the vaccine without a medical or religious exemption will be subject to termination.