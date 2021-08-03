After near closure, local restaurant hosts vaccination event and offers free BBQ

COLUMBIA − A local restaurant is trying to get more people vaccinated by offering a free meal.
Como Smoke and Fire was the host of a vaccination clinic Tuesday afternoon, with help of the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS). The owners of the restaurant decided to host the clinic, not only to create more business but to start an initiative among the community to get vaccinated.
"Our restaurant suffered a lot during the pandemic. We almost had to close." Matt Hawkins, co-founder of Como Smoke and Fire, said. "We are not only doing this for our business, but we are also doing it to try to get more people vaccinated."
With these vaccination clinics, the Columbia/Boone County PHHS administration wants to increase vaccination numbers. And with the help of local restaurants like Como Smoke and Fire, they believed the goal of vaccinating as many people as possible could be reached.
"We have done different events over the past few months to try to reach the community's attention," Trina Teacutter, the nursing supervisor at PHHS, said.
Co-founder Christy Hawkins knew she had to do something to try to get not only her employees, but also other people vaccinated. After a few phone calls, she was able to set up a vaccination clinic at her restaurant.
"I did a few phone calls; it was an easy process, and I did it to help the restaurants and create an awareness among our customers," Christy said.
Having a vaccination clinic where people usually eat or close to people's houses has made people more willing to get the vaccine.
"I came because it's close to my job and my house. For me, the main reason why I did not get the vaccine sooner is because there are no clinics close to my work and my house," Columbia resident Harry Tupper said.
PHHS offered two vaccines at the event, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. For the people who chose to get the J&J vaccine, Como Smoke and Fire offered them a free meal Tuesday.
Those who received the Pfizer vaccine will get their free meal when they get their second dose on Aug. 24.
The clinics do not require any ID or any form of insurance. The goal behind the clinics is to get people vaccinated. For more vaccine clinics in mid-Missouri, visit KOMU's dedicated vaccination page.