COLUMBIA — Due to harsh winter weather in Missouri last week, the American Red Cross canceled 81 blood drives.
American Red Cross Regional Communications Manager Joe Zydlo said the weather caused a shortage of nearly 2,100 blood donations in the state and parts of Illinois.
"It just hit us all in one week," Zydlo said. "We have to collect almost 600 donations a day, so if we're losing close to 2,200, that's almost four days without collecting."
While the donation center was hit hard by winter weather, the center said they expected it.
"We want to have a five day supply. So in situations like this, we can overcome it, we don't have to issue an emergency need," he added.
The need for blood and convalescent plasma donors remains high in mid-Missouri. The Red Cross said if you've already received a COVID-19 vaccine, you can still give blood, but there are restrictions on donating convalescent plasma.
Convalescent plasma is plasma from people who recently recovered from COVID-19.
"Usually, the COVID-19 antibodies will stay in a person's plasma or blood for about three to four months," Zydlo said.
The Red Cross said vaccinated people can't donate plasma because the shot counteracts existing antibodies.
"Even by donating blood, they're helping, you know, because each blood donation potentially can save up to three lives because that one whole blood donation has three components. It has plasma, it has platelets, and it has red cells," Zydlo said.
He said the Missouri community has stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time in 12 years, there hasn't been a significant shortage of donations.
MU sophomore Jordan Milewczik said he donates plasma twice a week.
"I was taught growing up to help other people whenever you can. I think there's something just really easy and simple," the sophomore said.
He hasn't received the vaccine yet, but plans to continue donating as much as possible.
"Whenever I can get back in, I'm going to draw," Milewczik said. "My ultimate hope is that it's going to somebody who needs it."
If you're an eligible donor, you can schedule an appointment to give blood or plasma at redcrossblood.org.