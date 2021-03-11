JEFFERSON CITY- Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City will host a "mega" vaccination event next Friday and Saturday, Governor Mike Parson announced at his briefing Thursday.
Today, we are happy to announce that we have partnered with @JacksonCountyHD, @TrumanMedKC, @Chiefs Organization, @RideKCTransit, County Executive Frank White, and other local leaders and legislators to host a mega vaccination event at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/GQZfaO6lu2— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 11, 2021
The two-day event will operate from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20.
Approximately 6,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been reserved to fully vaccinate 3,000 Missourians each day.
If more doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrive, more could be allocated to the event.
The names of eligible people PREVIOUSLY on the Jackson County Health Department vaccine list and the state's navigator will determine who gets an appointment for the event.
Parson said the goal of this event is "to remove some of the stress from that list."
Parson also mentioned a "mega" vaccination event that will take place in St. Louis in the near future, with location details still being decided on.
Two Missouri National Guard mass vaccination teams and personnel from the State Emergency Management Agency and Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) will partner with the Jackson County Health Department, Truman Medical Center, Chiefs' Organization, Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, numerous volunteers, and other local leaders to make the event possible next week.