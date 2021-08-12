JEFFERSON CITY- On July 21, Governor Mike Parson announced that Missouri residents who have or get vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine would be eligible to take part in a state-wide lottery.
In total there will be 900 winners within the state of Missouri. Those over 18 will receive $10,000 cash, and those ages 12-17 can win $10,000 through an education savings program.
To register to be part of the drawing, residents must enter their name, email address, and registration number of their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine that was written on their vaccination card.
The state was accepting all vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.
Registration for the first drawing on Aug. 13 sclosed at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.
While some at the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services hoped that a majority of Missouri residents would register and get vaccinated, more than 375,000 Missouri residents have applied to take part in the vaccine lottery.
That is only 6% of the Missouri population.
Sami Jo Freeman of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said that anyone who did apply was already a winner.
“So whenever we set out to create the incentive program itself, we didn’t have a strong target,” said Freeman. “A lot of Missourians were interested and our goal through this program is that everyone is a winner who receives a vaccine.”
The first drawing for the statewide incentive program is set for Friday. One hundred eighty names will be drawn.
The program is set to run through October 8.
Wendy Baker, the communications director of the Missouri State Lottery, says the drawing will be done by official lottery operators.
According to Missouri resident Micah Dilse, he is all in for the vaccine incentive program.
“Anything to increase vaccination rates and not waste doses like they do in other states are great,” said Dilse.