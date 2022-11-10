ASHLAND — The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will host a COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine clinic Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. The clinic will be held inside the cafeteria of Southern Boone County Elementary School, located at 809 Henry Clay Blvd.
Updated booster vaccines are recommended as a single dose at least two months following the most recent COVID-19 vaccine received. No appointment is necessary in order to get the vaccine.
The health department will offer Pfizer doses for individuals 5 years and older, as well as Moderna doses for individuals 12 years and older.
COVID-19 vaccines are free through the Health Department and do not require ID or health insurance. A parental consent form will be required for any individuals under 18 seeking vaccination.
In addition to these clinics, vaccination opportunities are available with other local vaccinators. The list of vaccinators and their information can be found by visiting the department's website.