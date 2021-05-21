MEXICO- The Audrain County Health Department hosted a first dose and booster vaccination clinic Friday morning.
The health department administered the booster for the Moderna vaccine as well as the one time Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The health department had over 400 does on hand for Friday's event.
The health department had administered 25 Johnson & Johnson doses and 23 Moderna doses in four hours, according to staff at the clinic.
This marks the 14th Adaptable Vaccination Team clinics (AVT) that the health department has hosted since April, in collaboration with the Missouri National Guard.
The health department's Grant Coordinator & Co-planner Chris Newbrough said they are encouraging everyone to get their vaccination.
"It protects not only yourself but it protects other people in the county as well," he said.
According to Newbrough, 23% of Audrain County are fully vaccinated and 27% of the county has at least one dose. Audrain County as a whole has administered over 12,000 doses.
Newbrough said their next clinic will be on Wednesday, May 26, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Farber Fire Department
The health department is located at 1130 South Elmwood Drive in Mexico.
Call 573-591-3755 to schedule an appointment.