AUDRAIN COUNTY - The Audrain County Health Department announced two new COVID-19 testing measures Monday: a new self-reporting page on their website and an at-home testing kit giveaway on Thursday.
The new page will ask several questions while self-reporting regarding vaccination status, age, gender and other general information.
The health department said the new website was launched in response to the number of at-home tests being bought at local pharmacies.
“This portal will let Audrain County residents report their positive COVID-19 tests from the comfort and privacy of their own home,” ACHD Administrator and CEO Craig Brace said in a press release.
Included on the new web page is information for those who test positive and for those who have been in close contact.
Additionally, the ACHD is offering a free at-home testing kit at a drive-thru event Thursday afternoon.
The event is slated to take place in the parking lot of the Presser Performing Arts Center in Mexico. To be eligible for a test, residents must register online or call 573-581-1332.
“We have a limited number of tests available and we want them to go to those that need them the most,” Brace said. “We’d love to give these out to anyone that showed up but, that’s just not possible with the limited supply.”
This comes after Audrain County offered free testing all last week. During the past few weeks, the demand for testing in the county has risen, ACHD said.
“By being proactive and knowing what to do in advance, a person can help cut down on the spread of COVID-19 by not exposing others to the virus.” Brace said.