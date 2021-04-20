MEXICO - The Audrain County Health Department announced several new vaccination clinics Tuesday.
Audrain County residents will have opportunities Monday through Friday, including some evening availability, to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, starting Thursday, April 22, according to a release from the health department.
Some of the clinics are in partnership with the Missouri National Guard’s Adaptable Vaccination Teams (AVT). The AVT teams will do clinics outside of the health department's regular hours and in remote locations in the county.
The schedule will be:
- Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays - ACHD routine clinic at the health department 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Wednesdays - Remote clinics by AVT 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the following locations:
- April 28 – Martinsburg Community Room, 201 Washington Street, Martinsburg
- May 5 – Garfield Community Center, 828 Garfield, Mexico
- May 26 – Farber Fire Department, 114 West Highway 54, Farber
- Thursdays - AVT clinic from 4:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the ACHD
- Fridays - AVT clinic from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the ACHD
The AVT clinics will last through May 28.
The ACHD routine clinic appointments can be scheduled here, or by calling 573-591-3755. The AVT appointments can be scheduled through the vaccine navigator, or by calling 877-435-8411.
The health department is located at 1130 South Elmwood Drive in Mexico.