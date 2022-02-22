AUDRAIN COUNTY − The Audrain County Health Department will host a curbside COVID-19 testing clinic at the health department office Wednesday.
The clinic will offer rapid antigen tests. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and again from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The health department is located at 1130 South Elmwood Drive in Mexico.
Only residents 11 years of age or older can get tested at the clinic. To get tested, you must have symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 within five days.
Those interested in getting tested can register online or over the phone at 573-581-1332.
Those getting tested can stay in their car and a nurse will administer the test. Results should be returned within 20 minutes.