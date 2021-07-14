AUDRAIN COUNTY − Positive COVID-19 cases are on the rise and Missouri has become a hotspot for new COVID-19 cases.
To keep its residents safe, the Audrain County Health Department (ACHD) is issuing a health advisory recommending those adults and children aged 12 years and older who have not received the COVID-19 vaccination.
“In two weeks’ time, Audrain County has seen a five-fold increase in our number of COVID-19 positive cases that have been reported," ACHD Administrator and CEO Craig Brace said in a news release.
There are currently 20 confirmed cases with 17 probable cases. Brace believes getting vaccinated is the most effective way to fight COVID-19.
"The majority of these new infections are happening in the unvaccinated," he said
Vaccination rates are low in Audrain County. Brace says "currently, we sit at 27% of residents fully vaccinated."
The delta variant is becoming the dominant strand across the nation, but Brace believes that being vaccinated will still protect you better than being unvaccinated.
"The data shows the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are quite effective against even the Delta variant of the virus," Brace said.
Brace wants to remind residents that the vaccines are safe.
"They’ve been administered safely to nearly 200 million Americans, or 48% of the US population, under intense safety monitoring and the side effects have been limited in scope and severity.”
He also pointed out the benefits of the vaccine proven by Missouri Department of Health and Human Services advisories. The vaccines are able to prevent or reduce outbreaks, minimize hospital resources and protects nursing homes and other vulnerable people.
Brace concludes his speech with an encouraging tone saying this health advisory is in the best interest of Audrain County.
“Our motto is to Prevent, Promote and Protect. We take all three of those directives very seriously and are trying to do everything we can to fulfill those. But we need your help as well, especially in this fight.”
Audrain County residents can schedule a vaccination by calling the ACHD at 573-581-1332 or visiting websitemyachd.as.me. Vaccines are also offered by appointments at the Mexico Walmart, Webber Pharmacy and the Mexico Walgreens.
The health advisory also provides guidance for indoor gatherings of 30 people or more to practice social distancing of 6 feet away from those that do not live with you and masking for unvaccinated individuals.
The advisory began Wednesday and will end Aug. 14.