AUDRAIN COUNTY − The Audrain County Health Department will host free COVID-19 testing events this week.
Rapid antigen tests will be offered on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the health department, located in Mexico at 1130 South Elmwood Drive.
ACHD Director Craig Brace said the call for testing in the county is running high.
He said testing is only for county residents, 11 years old or older, who fall into two categories.
“One is that you have symptoms of COVID-19,” Brace said. “Those include, but are not limited to, fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle and body aches, a new loss of taste or smell, a sore throat, congestion or a runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea. The second is if you have come in close contact with someone with COVID-19 in the last five days."
Those interested should call 573-581-1332 to get an appointment or schedule online.
“Once you are registered, arrive at the ACHD at your appointed time and date, park in the designated COVID-19 testing area of the parking lot, remain in your vehicle and call 581-1332 and notify us you have arrived," Brace said. "A nurse will come to your car, administer the test and will return to your vehicle with the results when available, which shouldn’t be longer than 15-20 minutes from time of test.”