AUDRAIN COUNTY − The Audrain County Health Department will host two pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week.
Children ages five through 11 years of age can receive their first Pfizer pediatric dose at the health department Thursday or Friday of this week.
Appointments must be made online or by calling the health department at 573-581-1332. The department has 120 pediatric doses available.
The second dose, which is recommended three weeks after the first, will be given out on Thursday, Dec. 9 and Friday, Dec. 10.
“We are happy to finally be offering these all-important vaccines to this age group,” ACHD Administrator Craig Brace said. “The five-to-11 year age group has seen a steady increase in infections and hospitalizations across the country in the last few months. This vaccine will help combat that increase.”
According to ACHD, the county is currently in a "high" level of transmission. There are 63 active cases, 33 active probable cases and the 7-day positivity rate is 8%.