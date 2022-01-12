AUDRAIN COUNTY − The Audrain County Health Department will host walk-in COVID-19 booster clinics this month in Mexico and Vandalia.
In collaboration with the Mexico Area Family YMCA, the health department will host a Moderna booster clinic on Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. A Pfizer booster clinic will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Appointments are not required.
The health department will hold a Moderna booster clinic in Vandalia in partnership with the Eastern Missouri Family YMCA on Thursday, Jan. 27 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Appointments are not required.
Residents are asked to bring their CDC vaccination card from their previous appointments.
Those who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine must wait five months before receiving their booster shot. Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can receive either a Pfizer or Moderna booster two months after receiving a Johnson & Johnson vaccination.
The FDA and the CDC approved the administration of Pfizer or Moderna for a booster shot, no matter what brand a resident got in the first two rounds.