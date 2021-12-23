AUDRAIN COUNTY — The Audrain County Health Department (ACHD) will once again offer a couple of opportunities for residents ages five to 11 to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The clinics will be held Monday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Dec. 28 at the ACHD, starting at 11 a.m. both days.
Both clinics will have 10 spots available for parents to sign up their child for a vaccine. Parents or a legal guardian need to accompany the child to the appointment to sign paperwork for the child.
“We are happy to offer these clinics once again to children in Audrain County,” ACHD Administrator and CEO Craig Brace said. “Being able to offer another layer of protection to our residents of Audrain County through these clinics is being able to offer residents a chance to feel more secure about their children and their interactions with others in their day-to-day lives.”
For more information, visit the ACHD’s COVID-19 page on their website or call 573-581-1332 to schedule an appointment.