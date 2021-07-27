MEXICO - The Audrain County Health Department is launching several COVID-19 vaccination clinics for the 12-17 age group in an effort to get more kids vaccinated before heading back to school in August.
“This is an attempt to get more shots in arms so more Audrain County residents are protected from COVID-19,” the health department administrator and CEO Craig Brace said. “As schools begin back for another year, the best guardian you can give yourself when you can’t be there is peace of mind your child is the safest he or she can be and, that includes on the vaccination front. Also, for your teen, you give them the knowledge they are protected and protecting others with the vaccine.”
The clinics are scheduled at the Audrain County Health Department on the following dates:
- Wednesday, Aug. 4
- Thursday, Aug. 5
- Wednesday, Aug. 11
- Thursday, Aug. 12
The times available are: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.; 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. each day of the clinics.
Parental or guardian consent must be given and at least one parent or guardian must accompany the teen to the appointment in order to receive the vaccine.
Health department LPN and vaccination and immunization lead Brandi Meyer says she understands the concern a parent has with giving an adolescent a vaccine they haven’t had before.
“With any vaccine, there’s always a chance of a reaction,” Meyer said. “It’s the same with the COVID-19 vaccine as well, but the reactions have been mild and, in the clinical trials for the Pfizer vaccine, no major safety concerns were identified. The reactions noted in the trials include mild arm pain at the injection site, a mild fever the day after, fatigue, headaches and chills.”
She says there are things you as a parent can do to ease your child’s mind if they have questions about taking the vaccine.
“Talk to your child about the vaccine being safe and effective,” she said. “Remind them that they aren’t getting the vaccine to only protect themselves but also their family and friends their age from contracting COVID. Let them know that in the trials, the vaccine was 100-percent effective at preventing serious illness from COVID-19 in children ages 12 through 15.”
More information on the clinics can be found on the health department's website.