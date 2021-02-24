MEXICO - The Audrain County Health Department has rescheduled its second dose vaccine event after it was canceled last Friday due to inclement weather. The department released a traffic plan for the rescheduled vaccination event.
The clinic will now take place on Thursday, Feb. 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. indoors at the Mexico Area Family YMCA. Those eligible to receive the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine are asked to arrive at the Mexico YMCA and enter Adams Street using Morris Street from either Boulevard or Lakeview Street.
Attendees will be asked for their CDC card from they received from the first vaccine event at the intersection of Adams and Fairground Street. Mexico Middle School and First Presbyterian Church will be used as overflow parking lots for traffic. A shuttle will be available to those who have to park in First Presbyterian Church from lack of parking in the other lots.
The department asks participants to not show up hours early for their appointment time and to park while waiting for their appointment time.
“Our team identified that having a walk-thru clinic instead of a drive-thru one in February would be advantageous to everyone involved,” Audrain Health Dept. CEO Craig Brace said in a press release.
The clinic is limited to individuals who received their first dose at Mexico Memorial Airport or the Audrain County Health Department on Jan. 29, or at the Presser Arts Center on Feb. 2.
No preregistration is required for those receiving the second dose.
The department made a change to how those eligible for the second dose will arrive on Thursday.
Participants will arrive incrementally by last name. Those getting the second dose on Thursday should follow this schedule:
- 8 a.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with A
- 8:30 a.m. arrival – Those with the last names beginning with B
- 9 a.m. arrival – Those with the last names beginning with C
- 9:30 a.m. arrival – Those with the last names beginning with D
- 10 a.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with E through F
- 10:30 a.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with G
- 11 a.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with H through I
- 11:30 a.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with J through K
- 12 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with L through M
- 12:30 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with N through O
- 1 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with P through Q
- 1:30 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with R through S
- 2 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with T
- 2:30 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with U through V
- 3 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with W through Z
If there are multiple people in a vehicle with different last names, Brace says to choose one of the last names and show up at the time prescribed.
The health dept. is expected to release more details on traffic and parking next week. Updates will be posted on the Audrain County Health Department Facebook page and sent to media partners.