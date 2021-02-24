MEXICO - Some Audrain County residents are ready to end the wait for their second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
They've waited over two weeks since they received their first dose at a mass vaccination event on Jan.29 at the Mexico Memorial Airport and the Audrain County Health Department, or at a mini-clinic on Feb. 2 at Presser Arts Center in Mexico.
Now, they'll finally to be fully vaccinated on Thursday at a follow-up clinic at the Mexico Area Family YMCA.
The health department says over 2,300 people can get their second dose Thursday. They will try to find extra arms if some can't show up and if there are extra doses.
The state and the Audrain County Health Department originally scheduled the second dose clinic for Feb. 19, but the state canceled the event due to winter weather.
Debra Trabue received her initial dose at the airport clinic and said she is ready for her second dose.
"It's going to be a relief. I'm still going to take precautions, but I'm hoping it'll be outstanding for all of us to get back together and get some kind of normalcy in our lives," Trabue said.
Barb Wilson got her second dose at the Presser mini-clinic. She was working at the clinic and got the initial shot after they had extra doses. Wilson is a member of the Audrain County Board of Health.
Wilson owns Kate's Hallmark Shop in downtown Mexico. She says the full vaccination will help her feel safer at work.
"We mask all the time in the store and most of our customers mask, which is great, but it does give you a degree of security," Wilson said.
The second dose clinic will be an indoor, walk-up clinic instead of a drive-thru.
Individuals receiving the second dose will arrive at different times based on last name:
- 8:00 a.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with A
- 8:30 a.m. arrival – Those with the last names beginning with B
- 9:00 a.m. arrival – Those with the last names beginning with C
- 9:30 a.m. arrival – Those with the last names beginning with D
- 10:00 a.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with E through F
- 10:30 a.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with G
- 11:00 a.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with H through I
- 11:30 a.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with J through K
- 12:00 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with L through M
- 12:30 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with N through O
- 1:00 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with P through Q
- 1:30 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with R through S
- 2:00 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with T
- 2:30 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with U through V
- 3:00 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with W through Z
Trabue said she waited almost four hours at the Jan. 29 clinic. She hoped the new format helps things move quicker.
"They've got it in alphabetical order," Trabue said. "Hopefully, that'll make things move along a little bit faster and spread things out so that we don't have that pile up of people at one facility."
The Audrain County Health Department notified individuals of the rescheduled clinic with an emergency notification system via text or email.
Trabue said she signed up for the alerts at the airport clinic. Wilson said she had no issues getting notified about the clinic.
"They didn't leave anybody hanging," Wilson said. "I got two text messages and an email with specific instructions."
Wilson said she has many friends that are also getting their second dose Thursday and is excited to see them again.
"We'll finally be able to get together two weeks after the vaccine," Wilson said. "We can finally get some semblance of normal back."
Individuals getting the shot will have to wait 15 minutes after they are vaccinated before they can leave.
The health department asked that individuals avoid showing up early to help ease traffic both on the roads and inside.
Participants should use Adams Street to access the YMCA parking lot via Morris Street.
National Guardsman and Mexico Public Safety officers will direct traffic.
Overflow lots at Mexico Middle School and First Presbyterian Church will be used. Golf carts are available to help shuttle individuals to the YMCA.
They will be asked to present their CDC card from their first dose. When it's time to get the vaccine, participants must fill out a vaccine consent form.
Mask wearing and social distancing will be enforcing at the clinic.