As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about vaccination sites in the community. DHSS will also update this website with vaccination clinics around the state.
The state is currently only vaccinating those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tiers 1 & 2.
Governor Parson announced that mass vaccination sites would be established in each of the nine Highway Patrol regions. In total, there will be 27 mass vaccination events hosted by DHSS and Missouri national Guard. The teams will return to each site after 21 days to administer second dose vaccines.
The state encourages you to visit MoStopsCOVID.com/events prior to traveling to confirm their region's mass vaccination event has not been canceled.
Week four mass vaccination events, first and second dose, were postponed throughout Missouri due to weather conditions. Governor Mike Parson also said weather conditions would likely delay vaccine shipments.
BOOSTER CLINICS THIS WEEK
On Friday, Feb. 19, the Randolph County Health Department announced the rescheduled date for their second dose clinic. Those who received their first Pfizer dose on Jan. 29 should return for their second dose.
- County: Randolph
- Place: Riley Pavilion at Rothwell Park
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 24
- Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. You should arrive at the same time you were scheduled at the first dose clinic.
Audrain County released its rescheduled date for those who received their first dose on Jan. 29 at the Mexico Memorial Airport. Please note, the location has changed from where the first site was held.
- County: Audrain
- Place: Indoors at the Mexico Area Family YMCA
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 25
- Time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 8 a.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with A
- 8:30 a.m. arrival – Those with the last names beginning with B
- 9 a.m. arrival – Those with the last names beginning with C
- 9:30 a.m. arrival – Those with the last names beginning with D
- 10 a.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with E through F
- 10:30 a.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with G
- 11 a.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with H through I
- 11:30 a.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with J through K
- 12 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with L through M
- 12:30 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with N through O
- 1 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with P through Q
- 1:30 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with R through S
- 2 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with T
- 2:30 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with U through V
- 3 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with W through Z
Cole County also rescheduled its second dose mass vaccination clinic. Those who received their first vaccine dose on Friday, Feb. 5 at The Linc should return for their second dose.
- County: Cole
- Place: The Linc, 1299 Lafayette St, Jefferson City
- Date: Friday, Feb. 26
- Time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You should arrive at the same time you were scheduled at the first dose clinic.
FIRST DOSE CLINICS THIS WEEK
Morgan County will host a mass vaccination clinic this week for first doses.
- County: Morgan
- Place: First Assembly of God Church, 501 W. Hicks Street, Versailles
- Date: Monday, Feb. 22 & Tuesday, Feb. 23
- Time: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- REGISTER HERE
MU Health Care released new vaccination clinic dates. These events were rescheduled due to the shipping delays of vaccine doses.
- County: Boone
- Place: Walsworth Columns Club at Faurot Field
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 25 & Saturday, Feb. 27
- Time: Appointments are scheduled for those whose first appointments were postponed. MU Health Care will reach out to you directly by email. You can also call 573-771-2273 if you have not heard from the health care company.
Howard County will host a vaccination clinic this week. This event is not held in conjunction with the Missouri National Guard.
- County: Howard
- Place: Central Methodist University Rec Center
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 25
- Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- From 9-11 a.m. & 2-4 p.m., the clinic will be for eligible walk-ins. All other times will need an appointment.
- REGISTER HERE
FIRST DOSE CLINICS NEXT WEEK
- County: Cooper
- Place: 100 Isle of Capri Blvd., Isle of Capri Casino Ballroom
- Date: Monday, March 1 & Tuesday, March 2
- Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- REGISTER HERE