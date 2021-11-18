ST. LOUIS — The University of Missouri System Board of Curators approved a resolution to require COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees Thursday afternoon.

The Board of Curators voted 7-1-1 to comply with the Biden administration's executive order. Curator Jeffrey Layman voted against the measure and curator Todd Graves abstained from voting.

The mandate is for all staff, faculty and student employees at all four UM System campuses.

UM System President Mun Choi said he will develop a plan for religious and medical exemptions and policies for isolating employees who do not comply. He will later present the plan to the Board of Curators.

At this point, curators are unsure if outsourced employees will be required to be vaccinated. Choi's plan is expected to address that.

Testing was not discussed as an alterative Thursday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In early September, President Joe Biden announced all federal contractors and employees will be required to get vaccinated by Dec. 8, but the requirement was pushed back to Jan. 4.

The UM System said on Nov. 2 it has many federal contracts that fund research and "other activities crucial to the system's mission and service to Missourians."

Under the White House's Executive Order 14042, the following federal employees are subject to the mandate:

Individuals who work directly on government contracts (even if they work remotely);

Individuals who work “in connection” with a government contract, such as individuals working in supporting departments;

Individuals who work at the same location or who may come in contact with individuals in the two categories above unless the University can “affirmatively determine” that the “covered employee” will have no interaction with a non-covered employee, including in common areas such as lobbies, stairwells, parking garages, etc.

This comes after Gov. Mike Parson issued an executive order, which prohibits any workplace penalties for not complying with the vaccine requirement.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt also issued a lawsuit, along with 10 other states, claiming the mandate leaves government contractors “little choice but to require their entire workforce be vaccinated."

The resolution states that in the event of a federal mandate withdrawal, modification, injunction or invalidation, federal contractors for the UM System will not be required to get vaccinated.