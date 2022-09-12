COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Health Department will continue administering bivalent formulation booster doses of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at a free clinic Monday.
The health department announced it would host the free clinics every Saturday in September, last week. The clinics are by appointment only, and appointments are limited.
While all of the available appointments quickly filled up, the department added two additional clinics, including the one happening Monday from 2 to 6 p.m.
MU Health Care family medicine physician and vaccine co-chair Margaret Day, MD. says for folks looking for a booster, there are changes.
"Now the bivalent version of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are authorized, and the previous boosters are no longer authorized," Day said. "This is true for people 12 and older, there aren't changes to the recommendations for people 12 and younger. They are still getting what we call monovalent type of COVID vaccine, both as a primary series and booster doses."
Day says the bivalent boosters are containing different compositions.
"One helps us get immunity from the original kind of variant of COVID-19 virus," Day said. "The other is more tailored to currently circulating variants of the Omicron variant. So the bivalent vaccine for booster doses is really expected to provide immunity tailored to the currently circulating COVID-19 variants."
Day also mentions vaccination is a really important part of our protection from COVID. She said to continue to assess your own risk of illness.
"It remains important to protect yourself, we're certainly still seeing this circulating in our communities. With people back in town and school starting this fall becomes, it's a good reminder that COVID is still here and to protect yourself," Day said. "It's not a bad idea to wear a mask if you're going to be crowded in workplaces, good hand washing and social distancing."
Appointments are limited for other Boone County locations offering the bivalent formulation booster.
You can find where the booster is offered and appointment times online.