BOONE COUNTY - Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services announced two new COVID-19 vaccine opportunities in a press release Tuesday.
The first clinic will be held Thursday at Hallsville Intermediate School from 3:30 to 6 p.m. The second clinic will be held Saturday at the health department's office on Worley Street in Columbia from 9 a.m. until noon.
Residents can receive any dose or booster they are eligible for. Anyone 5 or older is eligible for Pfizer shots, but you must be at least 12 for a Pfizer booster. Anyone 18 or older is eligible for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Both clinics are walk-in based, so no appointments are necessary. Vaccines are free and do not require ID or insurance. Parental consent forms are required for anyone under 18.