STURGEON - The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is continuing vaccination efforts in rural communities this week.
Residents from Sturgeon attended a vaccination clinic Tuesday hosted by the Boone County PHHS, where over 40 residents received their shots.
The decision to move into smaller communities comes from the efforts to make it easier for all Missouri residents to get their vaccines.
The Sturgeon Youth Center hosted the event from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The events will continue throughout the week. Harrisburg will host its event on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Harrisburg Lion's Club. Hallsville's event will take place from 3:30 to 6:30p.m. on Thursday at the Hallsville Community Center.
All clinics will accept walk-ins and will require no pre-registration appointment.
Boone County PHHS Public Information Specialist Sara Humm says the rural clinics take the same amount of time as those closer to the city.
"They're here just for a few minutes getting registered and getting their shots, and then of course the 15 minute waiting period afterward and then they can be on their way," Humm said.
Sturgeon, with a population of around 1,000 people, used Pfizer vaccines from previous clinics in Boone County.