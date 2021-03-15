BOONE COUNTY - Monday marked the opening of Phase 1B - Tier 3 of the COVID-19 vaccination plan in Missouri.
Tier 3 is composed of people deemed as part of "critical infrastructure," which consists of the following:
- Education (K-12)
- Childcare
- Communications Infrastructure
- Dams Sector
- Energy Sector
- Food & Agriculture Sector 1
- Government
- Information Technology
- Nuclear Reactor Sector
- Transportation Systems
- Water and Wastewater Systems
One Boone County health official says that each new tier gets us closer to returning to normal.
"Every vaccine in an arm is a good vaccine, no matter who is getting it," Columbia/ Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services Health Educator Ashton Day said. "It helps our community as a whole."
There have also been questions regarding eligibility requirements in Boone County. The website currently states that vaccinations are "only available for those who are eligible and live or work in Boone County."
"When you sign up for an appointment, you are attesting that those things qualify for you and you are eligible," Day said "You are attesting that you live or work in Boone County and that you are eligible under the state criteria of who is currently able to be vaccinated."
Boone County will follow state plans for when Phase 2 will begin. The original timetable would be around May 1, but with President Joe Biden's promise to have every American adult eligible for vaccinations by May 1, the timetable is subject to change.
"The state said they hoped to be in Tier 3 for 45 days, but when you do the math for that, it puts you at May 1," Day said. "We're just not sure if that means Phase 2 will start earlier or if it will just be open to everyone May 1, but everyone's just really focused on Tier 3 right now."
Governor Mike Parson also tweeted on Sunday and said since the state is "well ahead of schedule" and if vaccine supply continues to increase, the state looks to be "on track to activate Phase 2 within the next couple of weeks."
Boone County residents included in Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tiers 1, 2 and 3 can schedule their appointments at CoMo.gov/CovidVaccine. If you do not live in Boone County, visit KOMU.com/vaccine to find out where to register.