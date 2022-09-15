COLUMBIA - Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services has added additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics for those interested in the bivalent booster.
There are currently open appointments on the following days:
- Saturday, Sept. 17
- Monday, Sept. 19
- Wednesday, Sept. 21
- Saturday, Sept. 24
- Wednesday, Sept. 28
All clinics, which run from 2 to 6 p.m., are at PHHS, on West Worley Street. Appointments can be made at this link.
Health insurance and ID are not required. Other COVID-19 vaccines will not be offered at these clinics.
Boosters are available for those aged 12 and up for the Pfizer vaccine and aged 18 and older for the Moderna vaccine. Parental consent forms are required for anyone under the age of 18.
In addition to these clinics, vaccination opportunities are available with other local vaccinators. According to vaccines.gov, the following locations are offering at least one of the updated boosters:
- CVS Pharmacy on Forum in Columbia, Court Street in Fulton, Missouri Blvd. in Jefferson City
- Hy-Vee on Nifong and Broadway in Columbia, Missouri Blvd. in Jefferson City
- Walgreens on Broadway in Columbia, Bluff Street in Fulton, Eastland Drive and Missouri Blvd. in Jefferson City, Western Street and Morley Street in Mexico
- Jefferson City Medical Group
- Kinkead Pharmacy in Centralia
- Gerbes Pharmacy in Jefferson City
The bivalent vaccines, also referred to as "updated boosters," contain two messenger RNA (mRNA) components of COVID-19 virus, one is from the original strain of COVID-19 and the other one is from common lineages of the omicron variant of COVID-19.