COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will change the frequency of COVID-19 vaccination clinics due to upcoming flu shot clinics at schools.
After Sept. 15, the department will not host vaccination clinics as they have in the past several months. The department will continue to announce pop-up vaccination opportunities, but community members are encouraged to get the vaccine from other local vaccinators.
The department will continue to have vaccine clinics this week. Those dates and times are:
- Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services from 2 to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 8 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church from 2 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday Sept. 11 at Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Tuesday, Sept.14 at Midway Travel Plaza from 1 to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Harrisburg Christian Church from 2 to 4 p.m.
Vaccines are free of charge and ID or health insurance is not required. Anyone 12 or older is eligible for Pfizer, and anyone 18 or older is eligible for Johnson and Johnson.