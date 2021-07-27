COLUMBIA - There are multiple opportunities for COVID-19 vaccinations at Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services community clinics the week of July 26 and the beginning of the week of Aug. 2.
These clinics will be walk-in-based and no appointments are needed. The community clinics listed below will offer both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Wednesday, July 28
- Food Truck Roundup
- MU Health Care Pavilion
- 1701 W. Ash St., Columbia
- 4 to 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 29
- Project Homeless Connect
- Turning Point at Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist
- 702 Wilkes Blvd., Columbia
- 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, July 29
- Daniel Boone Regional Library
- 100 W. Broadway, Columbia
- 1 to 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
- Albert-Oakland Park - between the shelters and the pool
- 1900 Blue Ridge Road, Columbia
- 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
In partnership with the Boone County Clerk's Office and MU Health Care, a mobile vaccination unit will make several stops in Boone County on Saturday, July 31. The list of locations and times are below. In addition to being vaccinated, people can also register to vote with the Clerk’s Office.
- Centralia Recreation Park, 1100 E. Head St., Centralia - 9 to 10 a.m.
- North Hampton Apartments, 7000 Buckingham Square, Columbia - 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- Gregory Heights Neighborhood, between 2626 and 2650 E. Oakbrook Dr., Columbia - 1 to 2 p.m.
- Clearview Subdivision, Intersection of East Clearview Drive and Clearview Court, Columbia - 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
- El Chaparral Neighborhood, 4250 E. Broadway, Columbia - 4 to 5 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 2
- City of Refuge
- 7 E. Sexton Road, Columbia
- 1 to 4 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 2
- Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church - Flanagan Hall
- 903 Bernadette Dr., Columbia
- 4 to 7 p.m.
Vaccines are free and do not require ID or health insurance. Anyone aged 12 or older is eligible for Pfizer. Anyone aged 18 and older is eligible for Johnson & Johnson. Parental consent forms are required for anyone under the age of 18.
In addition to these clinics, vaccination opportunities are available with other local vaccinators. The list of vaccinators and their information can be found here: CoMo.gov/CovidVaccine.