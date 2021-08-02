BOONE COUNTY − There are multiple opportunities for COVID-19 vaccinations at Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services community clinics for this week.
These clinics will be walk-in-based and no appointments are needed. The community clinics listed below will offer both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
- Monday, Aug. 2
- City of Refuge
- 7 E. Sexton Road, Columbia
- 1 to 4 p.m.
- Monday, Aug. 2
- Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church - Flanagan Hall
- 903 Bernadette Dr., Columbia
- 4 to 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 3
- Como Smoke & Fire
- 4600 Paris Road 102, Columbia
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 4
- Columbia Regional Airport
- Building 280 (north of the main terminal)
- 11300 S. Airport Dr., Columbia
- 12 to 2 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 5
- Southern Boone Farmers Market
- 106 Maple St., Ashland
- 3 to 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 5
- Stephen's Lake Concert Series
- Stephens Lake Park
- 2001 E. Broadway, Columbia
- 6 to 8 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 6
- North Village Arts District First Friday Event
- Serendipity Salon and Gallery
- 1020 E. Walnut St., Suite 100, Columbia
- 6 to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 7
- Columbia Farmers Market
- MU Health Care Pavilion
- 1701 W. Ash Street, Columbia
- 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 7
- Derby Ridge Back-to-School Event
- Derby Ridge Elementary School
- 4000 Derby Ridge Dr., Columbia
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 7
- A Cut Above the Rest Hair Salon
- 203 N. Providence Road, Columbia
- 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Vaccines are free and do not require ID or health insurance. Anyone aged 12 or older is eligible for Pfizer. Anyone aged 18 and older is eligible for Johnson & Johnson. Parental consent forms are required for anyone under the age of 18.
In addition to these clinics, vaccination opportunities are available with other local vaccinators. The list of vaccinators and their information can be found here: CoMo.gov/CovidVaccine.