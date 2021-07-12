COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Health Department has announced vaccination clinics in Columbia from Monday, July 12 to Sunday, July 18.
The clinics all offer walk-in appointments and they are offering either the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccines.
Vaccines are free and do not require ID or health insurance. Anyone aged 12 or older is eligible for Pfizer. Anyone aged 18 and older is eligible for Johnson & Johnson. Parental consent forms are required for anyone under the age of 18.
Here is a full list of the clinics and their locations:
Monday, July 12
- City of Refuge
- 7 E. Sexton Road, Columbia
- 1 to 4 p.m.
Monday, July 12
- Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church - Flanagan Hall
- 903 Bernadette Drive, Columbia
- 4 to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 14
- Columbia Regional Airport
- Building 280 (north of the main terminal)
- 11300 S. Airport Dr., Columbia
- 12 to 2 p.m.
Thursday, July 15
- Bear Creek Family Townhomes - Manager’s Office
- 1109-B Elleta Boulevard, Columbia
- 4 to 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 17
- A Cut Above the Rest Hair Salon
- 203 N. Providence Road, Columbia
- 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 17
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services staff members will be at multiple Show-Me State Games locations on Saturday, July 17. The list of locations and times is below.
- Cosmo Park at the Rainbow Softball Center, 1615 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Cosmo Park entrance, 1615 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Columbia Sports Fieldhouse, 4251 Philips Farm Road, Columbia - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Holiday Inn Executive Center- Columbia Mall Expo Center - 2200 Interstate 70 Dr. SW, Columbia - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 18
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services staff members will be at multiple Show-Me State Games locations on Sunday, July 18. The list of locations and times is below.
- Cosmo Park at the Rainbow Softball Center, 1615 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Cosmo Park entrance, 1615 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Columbia Sports Fieldhouse, 4251 Philips Farm Road, Columbia - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More information on the clinics can be found on the health department website.