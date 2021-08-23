COLUMBIA - Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services expects an increase in vaccination rates as the U.S. Food Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer vaccine Monday morning.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will now be marketed as fully approved, for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older.
For individuals 12 to 15 years of age, the Pfizer vaccine will continue to be available under emergency use authorization.
According to the Columbia/Boone County PHHS, nearly 50% of Boone County has been fully vaccinated, which is the second highest rate in the state.
Sara Humm, Public Information Specialist for the department, said the FDA approval should encourage more individuals to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
"Hopefully now that barrier has been taken down since it has been fully approved from the FDA, " Humm said.
Many individuals were cautious to receive the vaccine due to the fact that it was not fully approved by the FDA.
According to the American Medical Association, 30% of unvaccinated people said they were waiting for vaccines to receive full approval before having the vaccine.
Vaccination rates in Boone County have gradually increased over time as clinics continue to open and administer the vaccine.
"This comes at a great time for us as we have a lot of clinics coming up this week where we'll be out in several parts of the community doing vaccinations," Humm said.
PHHS will host clinics this week at the following locations:
- Tuesday, Aug. 24
- Como Smoke and Fire
- 4600 Paris Road 102, Columbia
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 25
- Columbia College move-in day
- Columbia College Center Quad
- 1001 Rogers St., Columbia
- 12 to 2 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 25
- Food Truck Roundup
- MU Health Care Pavilion
- 1701 W. Ash St., Columbia
- 4 to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 26
- Southern Boone Farmers Market
- 405 S. Main, Ashland
- 3 to 6:30 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 27
- Welcome Inn
- 1612 N. Providence Road, Columbia
- 1 to 4 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 28
- Columbia Farmers Market
- MU Health Care Pavilion
- 1701 W. Ash St., Columbia
- 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 28
- Albert-Oakland Park - Shelter 3
- 1900 Blue Ridge Road, Columbia
- 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 28
- Meriwether Café
- 700 First St., Rocheport
- 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 28
- NAACP Voter Rally
- Boone County Courthouse
- 705 E. Walnut St., Columbia
- 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.