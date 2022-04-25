COLUMBIA - The demand for COVID-19 vaccines is declining across the country, which is leading to more unused vaccines.
The low demand has made its way into Boone County.
"We're definitely not seeing as much as high the demand for COVID vaccines as we were in the past," Trina Teacutter, a nursing supervisor at the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS), said.
The health department is providing vaccination appointments Monday through Friday and is holding a special clinic on April 30.
"We're trying to reach those people maybe who have delayed vaccination," Teacutter said.
When vaccines are about to expire, Teacutter says the department can lean on its partners.
"If we do have a vaccine that's short dated, we can reach out to all of our vaccination partners," Teacutter said. "Not just in Boone County."
Boone County PHHS does not have ultra cold storage.
"We work with MU pharmacy, Boone pharmacy for storage and ultra cold for vaccine so it can be kept longer," Teacutter said.
As part of its vaccination efforts within schools, the health department ordered pediatric vaccines.
Some of those vaccines were getting ready to expire before they could be used.
"Boone Hospital pharmacy is keeping that in ultra cold storage for us," Teacutter said.
That allows the department to pick up a small number of vials instead of ordering the minimum 100 vials.
"Nobody likes to waste vaccines," Teacutter said. "It's something that we try really hard to avoid."