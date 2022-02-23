COLUMBIA — Local residents can get vaccinated against COVID-19 at several free clinics over the next two weeks, hosted by the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The clinics will offer all doses, including booster shots, of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Shots are available on a walk-in basis, with no appointments needed.
Residents 5 years and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine, with Pfizer boosters available to those 12 years and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to residents 18 and older.
Vaccines are free and do not require a photo ID or health insurance.
The health department will host the following vaccination clinics:
Saturday, Feb. 26
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St., Columbia
- 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Tuesday, March 1
- Centralia Intermediate School, 550 W. Lakeview Ave., Centralia
- 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 3
- Southern Boone County Public Library, 109 N. Main St., Ashland
- 3 to 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 5
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St., Columbia
- 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine and upcoming clinics, visit the health department's website.