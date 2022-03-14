HALLSVILLE — Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human (PHHS) will host a walk-in clinic for COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, March 15 at the Hallsville Intermediate School.
The clinic will run from 3:30 to 6 p.m. with no appointments needed. It was originally scheduled for Thursday, March 10, but was postponed due to the winter storm.
First and second doses will be available, as well as third doses for immunocompromised residents. Boosters shots are also available.
Residents at least 5 years old are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, and those 12 and older can receive the Pfizer booster shot. Residents 18 and older are eligible for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Vaccines are free and do not require ID or health insurance.
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine and local vaccination clinics, visit the health department's website.