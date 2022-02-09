BOONE COUNTY — The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is hosting free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics from Thursday, Feb. 10, through Saturday, Feb. 19.
Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available on a walk-in basis, as well as booster shots. Vaccines are free and do not require an ID or health insurance.
Residents 5 years and older are eligible for Pfizer, with Pfizer booster doses available to those 12 years and older. Anyone 18 and older may receive Modern or Johnson & Johnson shots.
Information about the walk-in clinics is below:
Thursday, Feb. 10
- Columbia Public Library, Friends Room
- 100 W. Broadway, Columbia
- 2 to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services
- 1005 W. Worley St., Columbia
- 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
- Sturgeon Youth Center
- 209 S. Turner St., Sturgeon
- 3 to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services
- 1005 W. Worley St., Columbia
- 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine and local clinics, visit the health department's website.