BOONE COUNTY — The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is hosting free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics from Thursday, Feb. 10, through Saturday, Feb. 19.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available on a walk-in basis, as well as booster shots. Vaccines are free and do not require an ID or health insurance.

Residents 5 years and older are eligible for Pfizer, with Pfizer booster doses available to those 12 years and older. Anyone 18 and older may receive Modern or Johnson & Johnson shots.

Information about the walk-in clinics is below:

Thursday, Feb. 10

  • Columbia Public Library, Friends Room
  • 100 W. Broadway, Columbia
  • 2 to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12

  • Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services
  • 1005 W. Worley St., Columbia
  • 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

  • Sturgeon Youth Center
  • 209 S. Turner St., Sturgeon
  • 3 to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

  • Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services
  • 1005 W. Worley St., Columbia
  • 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine and local clinics, visit the health department's website.

